CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.90

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.90 and last traded at $198.67, with a volume of 15809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.32.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Get CDW alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,341 shares of company stock worth $19,142,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.