Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,744 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 785% compared to the average daily volume of 197 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. 30,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $394.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $21,674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 794,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 469.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 539,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 458,092 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

