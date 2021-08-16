Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Declines By 46.9%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the July 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 265.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period.

PHO traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,161. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

