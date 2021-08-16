National Bank Financial Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

HOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$4.12. 100,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,739. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$323.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

