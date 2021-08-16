2,425 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 38.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,795 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $5,680,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 772,050 shares of company stock valued at $96,488,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.32. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

