Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,205 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,734. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

