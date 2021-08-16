Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,426 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $98.92. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,824. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

