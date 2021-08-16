Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.47. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,444. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $268.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,397.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.91.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,550. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

