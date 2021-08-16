Cordasco Financial Network Sells 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

DE traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.85. 35,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $188.43 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

