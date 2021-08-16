Cordasco Financial Network Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 32.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $46,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,817,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,389. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $251.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

