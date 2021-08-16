Cordasco Financial Network Sells 293 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 0.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American Electric Power by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

AEP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.33. 102,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

