Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 152,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

