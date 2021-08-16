ArGoApp (ARGO) One Day Volume Hits $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00054040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00135326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00159779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.22 or 0.99895176 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.00921786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00676741 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

