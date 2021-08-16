Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,807 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $58,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 37.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,624. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $134.67 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

