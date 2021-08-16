Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.75. 509,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,418,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

