Jobchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $208,682.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $208,682.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00062212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.17 or 0.00925919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00109570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JOBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.