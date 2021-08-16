Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce $5.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $24.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,452. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.