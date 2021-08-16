Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Million

Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post sales of $1.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 million and the highest is $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $9.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKDA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 6,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,296. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.68.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

