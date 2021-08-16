IFS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,711 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $243.10. 16,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $244.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.