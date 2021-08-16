Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $20.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,747.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

