Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 419,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.58. 136,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

