Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $19.21 on Monday, hitting $2,748.91. 38,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,618.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.