Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $588,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $52.99. 1,243,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

