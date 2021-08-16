Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. 3,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

