Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.1% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 163.9% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.23. 315,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,845. The stock has a market cap of $592.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

