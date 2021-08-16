Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up about 2.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $52,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 68,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

