Defender Capital LLC. Takes $322,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,528 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 82,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

