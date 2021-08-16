Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Grows By 142.1%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the July 15th total of 421,300 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,404 shares of company stock worth $53,656,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.