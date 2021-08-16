First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000.

RNMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

