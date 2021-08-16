Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Short Interest Update

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $85,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

QELL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.96. 37,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,254. Qell Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

