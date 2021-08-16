First American Trust FSB Sells 58 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.70. 95,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.55. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

