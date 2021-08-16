Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 908,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.47. 137,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

