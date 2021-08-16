Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.46% of Summit Materials worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 8,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,788. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
