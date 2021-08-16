Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.46% of Summit Materials worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 8,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,788. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

