Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 790.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

MERC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

