Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.30. 2,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,072. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

