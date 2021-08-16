Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Paya were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 113.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,262 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

PAYA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.24. 83,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.06. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

