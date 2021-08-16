Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 4,525 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.29% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $60,587,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 85.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

