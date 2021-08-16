-$0.04 EPS Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.11). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

SHAK traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

