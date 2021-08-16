Defender Capital LLC. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Compugen accounts for about 0.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. 38,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,630. The company has a market capitalization of $421.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.31. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.41.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

