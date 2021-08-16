Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Boosted by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Fortive makes up approximately 9.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.12% of Fortive worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 607,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,532. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

