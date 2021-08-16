Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 910.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $372.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002888 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00331770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00146814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00161490 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 64% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

