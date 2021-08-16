Graft (GRFT) Price Up 1% This Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $239,282.77 and approximately $37,494.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graft has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.48 or 0.00598966 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

