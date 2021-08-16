Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $168.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.12 million. Ducommun reported sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $656.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DCO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ducommun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ducommun by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

