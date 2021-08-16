Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Marchex also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

MCHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

