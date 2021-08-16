Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.72% of LiveRamp worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LiveRamp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LiveRamp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in LiveRamp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 193,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

