Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 17,780 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Palomar were worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 993,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,996,000 after acquiring an additional 67,533 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 249,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 371,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.22. 2,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 206.35 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $421,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,933,712. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

