Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,868 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.17% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $41,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 115,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,726. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,626. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

