Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for 2.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $66,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.59. 6,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,134. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -313.17 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,255. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.