Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,107 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TC Energy by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

