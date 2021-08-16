Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.60. The stock had a trading volume of 85,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.98. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.